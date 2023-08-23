HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Interstate 64 East in Henrico was shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash was located by the North Parham Road interchange. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes were closed in the vicinity of the crash.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police said two cars were involved in the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles has told police they have minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.