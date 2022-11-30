Henrico crash around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently responding to a multi-vehicle crash in which people were injured in Lakeside.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road. Police said multiple vehicles were involved.

The Henrico Police Department and the Henrico Fire Department are at the scene.

Henrico crash around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road. (Photo: Henrico Police)

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

Henrico Police said Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road is closed in both directions, and drivers should expect delays in the area for the next few hours.