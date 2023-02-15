HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Henrico police are investigating after a new video released by authorities shows multiple people breaking in and stealing dirt bikes from a motorcycle showroom off Broad Street.

Police say the three suspects broke into the showroom of the West Broad Street dealership around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The suspects ended up getting away with three of the bikes — two Yamahas and a Honda.

Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a West Broad Street motorcycle dealership Monday, Feb. 13. (Photo: Henrico County Police)

The business’ surveillance video shows the three suspects loaded up the bikes, and left the scene in a stolen box truck with a “Richmond Striping” company logo. Police said the truck had been stolen out of Richmond.

