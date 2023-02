HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were injured in a crash in the Short Pump area on Saturday evening.

At 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, Henrico Police officers responded to the intersection of W. Broad Street and Pump Road to investigate a reported crash involving two cars.

According to police, five people were injured in the crash and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes in the area were shut down following the crash.