Multivehicle crash on I-64 in Henrico shuts down eastbound lanes

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on eastbound Interstate-64 near Staples Mill Road (Exit 185). All eastbound lanes are closed.

Traffic is being diverted to Staples Mill Road exit 185 B. 

The traffic backup is approximately two miles, according to VDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events