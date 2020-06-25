Multivehicle crash on I-64 in Henrico shuts down eastbound lanes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on eastbound Interstate-64 near Staples Mill Road (Exit 185). All eastbound lanes are closed.
Traffic is being diverted to Staples Mill Road exit 185 B.
The traffic backup is approximately two miles, according to VDOT.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- House advances police reform bill but major hurdles still ahead
- Friends want answers as police investigate deaths of 2 Richmond men
- Entertainment options open up in Virginia under Phase 3
- House Democrats rally behind police reform bill, Republicans disappointed
- The window for U.S. Senate to pass police reform bill could be closing