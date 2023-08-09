HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man convicted in the killing of Henrico High School student and basketball player Diamond Brown-Mosby received a life sentence in Henrico Circuit Court Tuesday.

Jaishon Banks was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony during a jury trial in Henrico Circuit Court on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Banks was sentenced to 99 years in prison for first-degree murder, 20 years in prison for armed robbery — with 10 years suspended — and three years in prison for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. In total, 122 years in prison with 10 years suspended, according to court records.

Brown-Mosby was shot on May 19, 2022, according to police. A Virginia State Police trooper had been assisting a driver along Interstate 64 West on the Shockoe Valley Bridge when another driver pulled up asking for assistance with their injured passenger who had been shot.

Brown-Mosby was identified as the passenger and given assistance by the state trooper before being taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Diamond Brown-Mosby (Courtesy of Henrico High School)

In June 2022, a total of three suspects were charged in connection with Brown-Mosby’s death. Two of them were unidentified juveniles, the other was 18-year-old Martel Marrow of Henrico. According to court records, Marrow was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to five years with five years suspended on March 29, 2023.

Banks was charged in November 2022 — months after Brown-Mosby’s murder in May of that year.