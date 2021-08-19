Need a COVID-19 test? Head to this drive-thru event in Henrico today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are hosting a community COVID-19 testing event this afternoon.

Anyone ages five and older can get tested at Henrico West Government Center at the Motor Pool parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. The lot is located on Prince Henry Drive (From E. Parham, the second lot on the left; From Hungary Springs, the lot on the right, past the gas pumps).

This is a drive-thru event, no insurance or appointment is needed. However, pre-registration is highly encouraged. To register call the hotline at (804) 205-3501.

Tests are available while supplies last. Individuals will be notified of their results in 5-7 business days.

Can’t make it to this event? Visit the Richmond and Henrico Area COVID-19 Testing Sites page for more dates and locations.

