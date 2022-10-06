HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding a job fair Saturday, Oct. 8.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Area Library, located at 2100 Libbie Lake East St. The school division said it will be hiring bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants.

The school division is offering newly hired bus drivers a bonus of $3,000 paid in installments throughout the year when they join the team.