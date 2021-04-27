Need a job? Henrico parks and rec hosting job fair on May 1

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is looking for people to work at their recreation and parks division.
The county will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, May 1 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center to fill positions. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.
The recreation center is located at 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the job fair. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a driver’s license. Virginia licenses are preferred.
Applications will be accepted online (search “recreation”) and at the job fair.
Search for jobs on WRIC.com
Search our NEW local job board and find your next seasonal gig or lifelong career. Browse our database of local job listings. Or if you’re an employer, post your job to our site.