Need a job? Henrico parks and rec hosting job fair on May 1

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is looking for people to work at their recreation and parks division.

The county will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, May 1 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center to fill positions. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.

The recreation center is located at 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the job fair. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a driver’s license. Virginia licenses are preferred.

Applications will be accepted online (search “recreation”) and at the job fair.