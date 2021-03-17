Neighbor charged in crash that killed 76-year-old Henrico woman; ‘It’s been anguish having to see this family every day.’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a pedestrian crash that killed a 76-year-old woman last year. 8News has learned that the victim and woman charged were neighbors.

For the past seven months, Laura Pho has been pushing for justice and seeking accountability for her late mother, Lucy Le. Pho shared that she’s been living in silence while the legal process played out, but now that a charge has been filed, she wants to speak her truth.

“I’ve felt so lonely not being able to tell my friends what really happened because the investigation was ongoing. It’s been so easy to celebrate her,” Pho said. “The hard part is the trauma of how she was taken.”

Le was killed in her West End neighborhood, steps away from her own home where she lived with her daughter, grandchildren, and son-in-law.

“She was 76, but she was very vibrant. A fit as can be 76,” Pho said. “She took these daily walks for sometimes an hour a day.”

Around 8:30 a.m. on July 27, 2020, Le went out for her daily walk, but no one expected that to be her final lap around Welwyn Road in Henrico.

Henrico Police say a Jeep Cherokee was reversing out of the driveway and struck Le as she was walking. Pho told 8News she saw her mother’s sweater from her window and darted outside, but was restrained by an officer.

“She was face down and there was just a lot of blood,” Pho recalled. “A river of blood and I screamed I love you, I love you, I love you mom.”

Pho said she saw her neighbor’s family surrounding her mom as she lay lifeless in the road. Pho was hoping her mother would wake up by hearing her voice, but that didn’t happen.

“I knew she was gone,” cried Pho. “Her body was extremely limp. They put her in the ambulance and never turned the sirens on.”

Pho told 8News that she reviewed the Medical Examiner’s report and was told by the examiner and officers on scene in-depth details of the crash.

“She reversed, struck my mother, reversed over her and then drove over her again to get back into her driveway,” Pho said. “Nobody could’ve survived being run-over twice.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office told 8News that Le’s cause of death is ‘blunt force trauma to the chest’ and manner of death is ‘accidental’.







Le was pronounced dead at the hospital, leaving behind three chidren and eight grandchildren.

“We all said a prayer and held her cold hands” Pho said through tears. “But all I saw was this beautiful face even though it was all bloodied and bloated like a basketball.”

Pho has been coping with the trauma of witnessing the horrific aftermath of the crash, but she’s not alone. She goes on to say her two children ran out of that house that morning when police showed up and saw their grandmother in that condition.

“It’s been anguish having to see this family every day for the past more than 200 days,” Pho said.

Pho and her family have been trying to heal and navigate the criminal justice system, hoping for justice. Henrico Police charged 53-year-old Jodell Alvis, Pho’s neighbor, with reckless driving last week. Commonwealth’s Attorney, Shannon Taylor, said Alvis turned herself into police after the indictment, was released on a Personal Recognizance bond and ordered not to leave the state.





During the interview with Pho, 8News went across the street to get Alvis’ side of the story. She answered the door and declined to comment, but did say ‘It’s been a terrible situation’.

Pho says she has heard nothing from Alvis or her family, including an apology.

“I don’t think she’s a monster she has to live with killing somebody for the rest of her life,” Pho told 8News. “I’m not the one who’s going to give her forgiveness. She has to seek that from whatever higher power, but I’m here to remind her and her family that they killed an amazing woman.”

Pho knows nothing will bring her mother back, but says she will spend her life honoring and remembering the woman who gave her life. Since the crash, Pho has created a memorial to her mother in her front yard that includes fresh flowers, incense, pictures and a Buddhist Goddess of Compassion. She says she goes out there daily to pray and gather her thoughts.





Pho uses chalk to create street art in the exact spot where her mother died. She draws hearts, rainbows, and writes inspirational messages; bringing new life to a place once marked by death.According to online court records, Alvis has a court date set for March 25, where a trial date is expected. C.A. Shannon Taylor says a reckless driving charge could carry up to 12 months in jail.