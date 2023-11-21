HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One neighbor is expressing her shock after a house fire on Aeronca Avenue in Henrico County left one man dead.

Trinity Barnett lives next door to the house that caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Barnett was home alone when the fire broke out, and she told 8News it’s surprising for something like this to happen in the neighborhood.

“You can smell smoke this morning,” Barnett said. “It’s kind of crazy that this has happened. You never expect something like this.”

“My neighbor from over there came knocking on the door and was like, ‘Come outside.’ Like, ‘you need to see what’s going on,’” Barnett said.

Firefighters with the Henrico County Division of Fire responded to the scene after a neighbor who saw smoke called 9-1-1. When they got inside, they found a small fire in the front of the house, which firefighters were able to contain in under ten minutes.

While inside, they found a man in his 50s dead in a room nearby. Officials confirmed he died as a result of the fire.

“But whether he was in the fire room at the time of the fire, we just don’t know yet,” said Henry Rosenbaum, Henrico County fire marshal.

Barnett told 8News she’s been neighbors of the man her whole life and said she hopes the family can bounce back from this.

“Any time we would see them in the front yard, we always said, ‘hi.’ We always chatted. You know, his daughter and I used to talk when we were younger,” said Barnett.

Barnett said she called the man’s daughter and informed her of what had happened.

“I was glad I at least could be here to help in the way that I could. But, I wish there was more I could have done,” Barnett said. “I was talking to the daughter when she got here. And I know she is extremely upset. And I just can’t imagine being in that position myself.”

The man lived in the home with a woman, but luckily, she was not in the house when the fire broke out and no one else was injured. The house is not a complete loss, since the fire was contained inside and the house had a working smoke detector.

“That’s a very positive thing because there are many fires that we go to that do not have working smoke alarms. And when we say working, it’s one thing to have a smoking alarm, but then the other thing is to have it working,” Rosenbaum said.

Officials are still waiting to release the man’s name until all of his family is notified and told 8News it should take a few days until the investigators determine what caused the deadly fire.