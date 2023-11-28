HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A father and son are dead after police say both were shot yesterday in their home in the Glen Allen area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the home, on the 11000 block of Little Five Loop, just before noon on Monday, Nov. 27 and found 38-year-old Malcolm Moody and his father, 70-year-old Albert Moody, dead from gunshots.

Henrico Police conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/ 8News)

Henrico Police conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/ 8News)

Henrico Police conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/ 8News)

Henrico Police conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/ 8News)

Police are still working to learn more about the shooting and have not identified any possible suspects as of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“It just it’s very surprising,” said Jack Boyles, who lives in the area. “You don’t expect something like that to happen here.”

A friend of Malcolm Moody, who spoke with 8News off-camera, described him as a giving person who was dedicated to helping children in his community. They said they could not imagine anybody wanting to do something like this to him or his relatives.

38-year-old Malcolm Mood (left) and his father, 70-year-old Albert Moody, Jr. were shot and killed in their home on Little Five Loop in Henrico County on Monday, Nov. 26.

Boyles said he is still processing what happened, while sending condolences to the Moody family.

“We’ll keep them in our in our thoughts and hope that they’ll be able to get through this tragedy and you know, we’re will come together as a community and help in any way we can,” said Boyles.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.