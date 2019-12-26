Neighbor risks life to save man from burning Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire in Highland Springs Christmas Eve night.

Fire crews responded to the 1900 block of N. Washington Street just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and encountered a single-story home on fire. 8News spoke with the victim’s neighbor, who says he busted through the door of the home in an attempt to save the man’s life.

“I was just screaming and yelling his name as much as possible trying to get his attention,” said the neighbor, who did not wish to be identified. “His whole front yard, my backyard was full of smoke.”

The neighbor said that as a result of the smoke, he couldn’t enter the home. Fire crews were called to the scene shortly thereafter. Responding firefighters located and rescued the resident from the home. He was then taken to VCU Medical Center in serious condition.

The man who tried to save his neighbor told 8News he saw flames and sprung into action.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person in serious condition after Henrico East End fire

“Just like opened the door up with my shoulder and kicked the door in,” the neighbor said. “After that, there was just so much smoke you couldn’t even see, so I got my flashlight to where I could see his seat and he wasn’t sitting there, so I just kept yelling his name and screaming his name until the fire department came.”

The neighbor told 8News the person hospitalized with serious injuries was a good man.

“He would just jump on his lawnmower and come cut my grass,” he said. “He was a nice guy, great neighbor.”

He adds that’s he’s wishing his neighbor a speedy recovery – and is reminding those in the area to be alert.

“Cooking, leaving things on the stove, just have to be very, very cautious of what you’re doing at all times.”

LATEST STORIES: