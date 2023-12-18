HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a “suspicious” death after a man’s body was found near a road in the Tuckahoe area of the county on Monday morning, leaving neighbors shocked.

Police received a call for a “suspicious situation” at 7:43 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Officers then responded to the intersection of Parham and Fargo Roads.

8News crews saw yellow tape surrounding Richmond Urgent Care shortly therafter. Officers remained on scene until about 11:30 a.m.

Many residents living in the area said it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood.

Ljeljana Djurdjvic, who lives nearby, said she heard sirens blaring when officers responded on Monday morning.

“I sat down and drank my coffee. I heard from my neighbor next door that something happened,” she said.

Djurdjvic was shocked this discovery was made so close to home.

“I’m a little upset. You hear something, but you know it’s not close to us. This is close to us,” she said. “It’s so sad.”