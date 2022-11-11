HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico residents were shocked to hear that Henrico Police had launched a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area near Laburnum Avenue.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue for a reported death of a person. Upon their arrival, officers found a person dead in a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said nearby resident Tony Hockaday. “I got a couple of phone calls throughout the course of the day and I was like why what’s going on? Why are folks hitting me like call me ASAP.”

Workers at a nearby auto shop told 8News they had seen the truck back there over a week ago. Surveillance video from the store showed a vehicle driving in front of the shop on Oct. 26 before turning down the path next to it.

“When I first moved around here, I was part of the neighborhood watch through the church right behind us,” Hockaday said. “I think that would be a good piece to bring back, so it keeps the community and the neighborhood strong.”

Henrico Police is currently working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the individual’s identity. Police said the incident may have ties to a Richmond missing person’s case.

Investigators from the Richmond Police Department were also at the scene.