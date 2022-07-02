UPDATE: Henrico Police have charged 60-year-old Richard C. Crowder with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of using a firearm while committing a felony and one count of malicious shooting.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are dead and a man is in custody after a shooting nine-hour barricade situation in Henrico County.

Henrico Police arrived to Phillips Woods Drive at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Officers on scene heard gunfire inside and coming from the home.

One resident said he heard the shooting unfold.

“We heard four, maybe five gunshots behind the house,” he said.

7600 Phillips Woods Drive

Police said two men ran away from inside the house when shots were fired, they weren’t hurt.

Multiple agencies including the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Henrico Fire and EMS, the Metro-Richmond Flying Squad and the FBI responded to the scene.

As the hours went by, neighbors started to worry.

“It went kind of crazy from there so it’s been kind of quiet ever since. A lot of helicopters, airplanes, police presence around the neighborhood and stuff like that which we typically don’t see in this area very much at all, so it’s kind of concerning to see this much,” said one neighbor.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Henrico police said the man walked out of the home while on the phone with law enforcement. Upon entering the home, investigators found two women dead inside.

“As with any investigation, we’re working closely with the family during this tragic time. We’re working to identify those individuals,” said Henrico Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka.