New baseball stadium at Dorey Park is taking shape (Photo: Henrico County Government)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After undergoing construction throughout Summer 2021, Dorey Park’s new baseball stadium is coming together.

Henrico County Government shared a tweet on Tuesday showing the progress of the new field.

Grass is now on the field and the areas for seating have been established.

The county said the stadium will have covered seating, baseline and outfield spectator areas and a press box.

The project is slated to be completed in May 2022.