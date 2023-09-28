HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A new program in Henrico County will let seniors and people with disabilities cap their real estate tax bills.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Real Estate CAP Program Tuesday, allowing senior citizens and people with disabilities who qualify to lock in their real estate bills so the total doesn’t go over the amount it was when they entered the program.

To qualify, homeowners in the county must be at least 65 years old or “totally and permanently disabled with a maximum household income of $105,000 and a net worth of $700,000, excluding the value of their home and up to 10 acres,” according to a news release from the county.

The program — proposed to help people with higher costs amid rising property values — will take effect for county residents for the 2024 tax year.

“I am darn proud that this county is the first to come out anywhere in the state … with this kind of program,” Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin, the county supervisor who proposed the concept, said in a statement. “I would foresee this program becoming better as we move down the road.”

Participants will get real estate tax exemptions equal to the difference between their new bill and their base year’s tax amount, keeping bills capped even if real estate assessments rise.

If a participant’s real estate tax drops below the base year amount because of a lower assessment or tax rate, their bill will be the lower amount, but they would need to reapply to establish the lower amount as their new base total. The deadline for applications will be April 1.

Here’s a hypothetical example of how the Real Estate CAP Program would work for a qualifying resident with a home assessed at $350,000 in 2023, provided by the county. (Henrico’s real estate tax rate is 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.)

2023 Real Estate Tax (base amount): $2,975

2024 Assessment (6% increase): $371,000

2024 Real Estate Tax (without cap): $3,154

Exemption under RECAP Program: -$179

2024 Real Estate Tax to be Paid: $2,975