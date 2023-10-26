HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — HomeGoods, the popular home furnishing chain has opened its latest location at Willow Place in Henrico County.

The store is located within the shopping center at 5478 West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue. According to HomeGoods’ website, the new location’s opening was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The store’s hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

New HomeGoods opens at Willow Place in Henrico County (Forrest Shelor/WRIC)

For more information, visit the HomeGoods website.