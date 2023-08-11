HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new mural was unveiled in the Henrico General District Court’s administrative hallway Tuesday.

The artwork showcases a number of Henrico landmarks, including the Virginia Capital Trail and the Henrico Theatre.

Tammy Hinkle, the artist of the mural, was joined by residents of the James River Juvenile Detention Center in designing, sketching and painting the mural. The artwork took two weeks to complete.

This is the second piece from Hinkle’s collaboration with the James River Juvenile Detention Center — the first being a mural in Chief of Staff Cari Tretina’s office at the Henrico County Government Center.