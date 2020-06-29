New position created in Henrico to review accusations of excessive force

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office announced Monday that it is looking for candidates for a new position within the office that will be tasked with reviewing accusations brought against police for use of force.

The deputy commonwealth’s attorney for police integrity and compliance will investigate and review body-worn camera footage and use all available evidence to determine whether the commonwealth’s attorney should consider charges in each case. The commonwealth’s attorney, Shannon Taylor, will have final say on if charges will be filed.

“I have been horrified seeing example after example of police excess and violence in the news every day. Although I am pleased that Henrico police patrol officers wear body-worn cameras and that we make every effort to view this footage, I have determined this is insufficient,” Taylor said in a statement. “My responsibility as Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney is to keep citizens safe, and this is an important part of that.”

The individual who gets the job will report directly to Taylor, stay connected with community members to learn about their concerns and meet with those who wish to bring complaints against members of law enforcement.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the applicant must have a degree from an accredited law school, at least 15 years of “direct experience practicing criminal law with a preferred focus on Virginia criminal law.

“As far as I know, ours is the first office to create this specific position, but I believe it is critical

and I hope other offices will consider it. This is just one of several reforms I will be instituting,

such as advocating for a civilian review board, to create fairer, more equitable policy,” Taylor continued. “No one should have to fear the police because of the color of their skin or other characteristics. That will not be tolerated here and will be dealt with swiftly and justly.”

Those interested can apply here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.