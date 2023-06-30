HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Four intersections in Henrico County’s West End will be closed for multiple weeks as the Henrico County of Public Works installs permanent roundabouts.

These intersections are near the intersection of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road. Currently, there are temporary roundabouts installed at these locations. Part of the work will include their removal.

Work will begin on removing the temporary roundabouts starting July 7.

The closures for the installation of the new, permanent roundabouts will not all occur at the same time. Each location and the start date of the work there is listed below:

Intersection at Charles Street and Dartmouth Avenue, July 10 or July 11

Intersection at Miami Avenue and Wake Forest Drive, July 10 or July 11

Intersection at Miami Avenue and Charles Street, week of July 24

Intersection of Wake Forest Drive and Dartmouth Avenue, week of Aug 7

The construction will take about two to three weeks to complete at the first two locations.

While no timeline was provided in the release for the third and fourth locations, Henrico County Public Relations notes the project is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 18 — before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.