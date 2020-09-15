Newly appointed ICE Director, Tony Pham, reacts to local protests

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Current acting ICE Director, Tony Pham, reacts to the protester demonstration on his front lawn in Henrico County.

On Tuesday, September 8, protesters came out to Tony Pham’s Henrico home to place signs on his lawn. The protesters attempted to highlight their concern over the treatment of detainees.

Pham was the top lawyer at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as ICE. He recently was appointed to take over Matthew Albence’s position as the top director of the department for immigration detention and deportation.

In an interview with WRVA Newsradio, Pham reacted to the protest at his home, saying, “It’s so disappointing that our level of discourse in today’s society has disintegrated to the spot or the part where individuals, as you saw, thought it was okay to target a mom and target children when the real protest should’ve been at my office.”

Pham said he understands the frustration coming from the protesters, but argued against the manner of the protest, saying he’d understand it more if the protest was at his office and not his home.

“We need to do better, I need to do better….I just want my children to see their mom and dad forge a pathway forward than jump into the fray and engage in elevated speech and elevated conflict,” Pham said.

Tony Pham previously served in many roles, including a prosecutor in the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and even entered a bid for the Republican nominee spot for the Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney.

LATEST HEADLINES: