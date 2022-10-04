HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Public input on the name of a future adoption center included in a more than $500 million bond referendum in Henrico County has been received, and the votes have been tallied.

The county has decided to name its newest adoption center ‘Henrico Pet Adoption Center.’ The name was chosen as the top choice out of almost 400 total public submissions, which included Henrico Animal House, Happy Tails Pet Adoption Center, Wags & Whiskers Pet Adoption Center, Furever Friends Pet Adoption Center and more.

The adoption center has a proposed funding of $15 million and is just one part of the plans for the allocation of funding included in the referendum, with funds also going towards renovating schools, firehouses, parks, public facilites and more.

If the funding is approved, the Henrico Pet Adoption Center could be completed in three to five years.