HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people are in the hospital after police say they were involved in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at the 84-mile-marker, near the I-95/I-295 interchange, at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Nine people involved in the crash have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The northbound left and center lanes are closed and northbound traffic is backed up past the Chamberlayne Road interchange as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.