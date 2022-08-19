HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine men are in custody after a two-day online operation by the Henrico Police Vice Investigations Team targeting people soliciting juveniles for sex.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the offenders solicited minors for sex online and later attempted to meet them in person at an undisclosed location in Henrico County. Instead, they were met by Henrico Police officers.

The individuals arrested as a result of this operation are as follows: