HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine men are in custody after a two-day online operation by the Henrico Police Vice Investigations Team targeting people soliciting juveniles for sex.
According to the Henrico County Police Department, the offenders solicited minors for sex online and later attempted to meet them in person at an undisclosed location in Henrico County. Instead, they were met by Henrico Police officers.
The individuals arrested as a result of this operation are as follows:
- Curtis Crabtree of Henrico was charged with three counts of using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- David Dobrick of Chesterfield was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- Clifton Williams II of Mechanicsville was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- Maleek Shaheen Stover was charged with two counts of using a communication device to solicit a minor and one count of possession of schedule I or II drugs.
- John Kwaku Armah Hammond of Henrico was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- James Markham of Henrico was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- Antoine Revis was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- Blake Dickerson of Henrico was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution and using a communication device to solicit a minor.
- Jason Cox of Henrico was charged with five counts of using a communication device to solicit a minor.