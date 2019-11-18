Investigations find ‘no criminal liability’ against officers in deadly shooting of 57-year-old Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No charges will be filed against the officers in the fatal shooting of Gay E. Plack, a 57-year-old Henrico woman who was shot in her home in September, after the county’s commonwealth’s attorney said Monday that “no criminal liability” was found during the course of three separate investigations into the incident.

On Sept. 17, two Henrico police officers responded to the 2900 block of Huntwick Court for a welfare check. While checking the home, the officers were confronted by a woman “wielding and swinging an ax,” and were forced to deadly force, according to Henrico police.

Less than a week later, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor asked two other commonwealth’s attorneys, City of Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell and Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen, to investigate the shooting.

Henrico’s investigation was completed at the beginning of November and the findings of each investigation were shared on Monday by Taylor.

“I have received the independent reports from two Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorneys whom I asked to review the case, and our office has concluded its investigation,” Taylor said in a statement Monday. “All three reports unanimously conclude there is no criminal liability on the part of the officers.”

Plack, was a registered nurse who surrendered her license back in 2011 after being hospitalized for mental health issues, according to documents obtained by 8News.

Taylor assured in September that the body worn camera footage, which 8News was allowed to review but not record, from the incident will be made available to the public.

