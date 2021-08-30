No charges filed in death of 2-year-old struck, killed at St. Luke’s Apartments complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said no criminal charges will be filed against the driver who struck and killed a 2-year-old girl at St. Luke’s Apartments complex in July.

“The results of that investigation are that the driver stopped immediately, was not speeding and was not violating any traffic laws and has cooperated thoroughly with the investigation into the incident. The mother was also behaving responsibly. We are closing the case without any criminal charges filed,” Taylor said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Henrico Police Department officers responded to the scene at St. Luke’s Apartments on Engleside Circle across from Richmond Raceway, just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. There, first responders found a child, Chanay Simpson, also known as Nae Nae, 2, who was hit by a car.

A release from police at the time said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

“On July 24th of this year, a tragic occurrence happened in Henrico when a toddler, under her mother’s care, darted out between two parked cars in an apartment complex parking lot and was hit by a moving vehicle and killed,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s office was able to get video footage of the entire incident that confirmed that the driver stopped immediately and was not speeding or violating any traffic laws.

“Unfortunately, this is just a horrific tragedy, an accident almost beyond comprehension. All out there who witnessed the event, to include the driver, have suffered unimaginable trauma. The family, their friends, will never recover from the loss of this small child and the loss of a life filled with potential,” Taylor said.