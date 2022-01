HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported after a shooting into a house in Henrico early this morning.

At around 12:15 a.m. Henrico Police responded to a call about someone shooting at an occupied house on the 3800 block of Micheline Court. According to Police, the house was hit but no one was injured.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.