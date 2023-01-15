HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Flames engulfed the yard of a home in eastern Henrico County early Sunday morning, but resulted in no injuries and no damage to the home.

According to the Henrico County Fire Department, crews responded to a home on the 200 block of Hanover Road in the Sandston area of Henrico at around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a report of a fire. The responding crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Photo: Henrico County Fire Department

Photo: Henrico County Fire Department

Photo: Henrico County Fire Department

It was determined that embers from a wood stove fell and caused brush behind the home to catch fire. The flames then spread to a nearby lean-to. The house itself was not damaged by the fire.

None of the occupants were at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.