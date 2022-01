HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — No one was injured when an apartment on Thalia Crescent was shot at, Henrico Police said.

Henrico Police received a call for a shooting into a dwelling on the 1600 block of Thalia Crescent at around 11:30 this morning. According to Henrico Police, when they got to the scene, officers saw a window had been shot out, though no one was injured.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.