No one hurt in fire on Westcastle Drive

One person has been displaced after their Western Henrico home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:08 p.m. Henrico Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Westcastle Drive for reports of fire and heavy smoke coming from the roof of a house.

Fire crews put out the fire while mostly keeping the blaze in the room in which it originated. The house’s one occupant has been displaced but has a place to stay.

No one was hurt in the fire. The Henrico County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

