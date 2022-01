HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported after a shooting at the Henrico Arms Apartments near Fulton Hill early this morning.

Just after midnight, Henrico Police received a report of a shooting on the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place. A nearby vehicle was struck by bullets but no one was hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.