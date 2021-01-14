‘None of our officers were involved,’ Henrico Police respond to death of Xzavier Hill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Xzavier Hill was shot and killed by Virginia State Troopers on Jan. 9 following a high-speed chase on Interstate 64. Part of the chase took place in Henrico County and since the incident, the Henrico County Police Departent says they have been receiving comments, direct messages and phone calls.

HCPD tweeted a statement on Thursday clarifying that none of their officers were involved with the pursuit and shooting. They said they sympathized with people’s frustrations regarding the incident but are not the source for receiving more information.

The release encourages people to direct their questions to the Virginia State Police Facebook and Twitter accounts.