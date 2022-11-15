HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport will soon have two nonstop flights between Richmond and Minneapolis a week.

According to a release from Richmond International Airport (RIC), Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based budget airline will begin twice-weekly nonstop flights between RIC and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 19, 2023.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Richmond area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” says Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country. “Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more. We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

Sun Country operates flights across the United States, as well as to Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean, most of which come from MSP.

Initially, the flights to and from Richmond will be seasonal through Labor Day weekend.