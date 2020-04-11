‘Nourish Henrico’: An initiative feeding frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is supporting local businesses and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic through a program called Nourish Henrico.

The county is launching the initiative to help out those on the front lines. First responders or essential workers who enter participating businesses are eligible for a free meal up to $15 — courtesy of the county.

“Everyone is truly feeling this burden that all of these restrictions that are necessary to flatten the curve are feeling,” said Henrico Chief of Staff Cari Tretina.

The money to pay for the food comes from Henrico’s budget that was initially used for marketing and sporting events. That budget has since been repurposed as sporting events were canceled due to the pandemic.

First responders say they are appreciative for the county’s efforts.

“It’s just a small token that we can do to ensure that they are still there in this,” said Henrico police officer Doug Smart. “We will get through it together when it’s all done.”

Cappricios Italian Restaurant is one of the restaurants participating in the program. The West Broad Street restaurant is joined in the initiative by Crafted — off of Libbie Mill East.

If you would like to know if a restaurant in participating — simply call ahead.

