UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect the proper charges for Officers Hughes and LaFollette.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico County police officers are off the streets now as they face charges for trespassing and indecent exposure.

According to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office, Aubrey Hughes and Austin LaFollette were both charged with trespassing after a citizen complaint on July 8. Hughes was also charged with indecent exposure.

Both officers were off-duty at the time, but there are no other details of what led up to these charges.

Henrico Police says both officers, who have been employed by the county since 2013, are on a paid administrative assignment after being charged for the July 8 incident.

A Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed Aubrey Hughes and Austin LaFollette

The Police Division confirms its Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate and independent investigation into the alleged offenses.