HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Shots were fired by a Henrico Police officer during a mental health call for service early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike around midnight after a man called 911.

Once on the scene, officers saw a car off the road and went to check on the man. Soon after their arrival, a fight broke out between the officers and the man.

Police said one officer fired their gun during the altercation and another fired their Taser, but no one was hurt as a result of the gunfire.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt during the altercation.

The officer that fired his gun will be placed on paid administrative assignment pending an investigation.

Henrico Police will remain at the scene as the investigation continues.