HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Libbie Mill, a new community hub in the rapidly emerging Midtown area of Henrico County, is hosting an Oktoberfest event today.

The free event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, located on The Pier at Libbie Mill Lake, 2100 Libbie Lake East St.

There will be Oktoberfest-themed music performed by DJ Tony and dance performances by S.G.T.E.V. Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers.

Oktoberfest-inspired food will also be available from German Bratwurst Food Truck, Eat My Eggroll, First Stop Donuts and Davvero Gelato.

Other vendors at the event will include Lepa Candle Company, B. Younger Arts & Designs, Living Eco Inspired, Lighter Moments Soy Candles, La Amatista, Earth Essentials RVA and many more.

Those interested can RSVP to the event here.