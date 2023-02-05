HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a domestic-related stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the stabbing took place on the 700 block of Windomere Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 5.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. One person was charged with malicious wounding.

According to police, the incident was domestic in nature. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.