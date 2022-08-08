HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a mobile shooting incident that occurred in the Chamberlayne area of Henrico County.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, officers were called to the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers learned a man was shot while driving on Chamberlayne Road, according to police. The victim was able to seek assistance from a nearby home.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

“An adult victim was found with obvious signs of injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” Lt. Johnson of Henrico Police said in a statement to press. “The victim was transported to the hospital by Henrico Fire/EMS with serious injuries.”

Henrico County Police Division continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Or, for anonymous methods, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.