HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, at around 10:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, officers and Henrico County Division of Fire crews responded to the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Cedarfield Parkway for a report of a crash.

When they got there, first responders pronounced one of the drivers dead at the scene and found that the other driver was trapped in their vehicle. Fire crews were able to get them out and they were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This crash is still under investigation and neither of the drivers have been identified by police. A section of Three Chopt Road between Gaskins Road and Pell Street will be closed for several hours overnight.