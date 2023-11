HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a house caught fire on Aeronca Avenue in Henrico County.

At 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, a spokesperson for the Henrico County Division of Fire confirmed that one person has died in a house fire on Aeronca Avenue.

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.