HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a house fire in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Fire Department, five units responded to a house on the 200 block of Westover Avenue in the Highland Springs area at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

When they got there, the responding units saw heavy fire coming from the second and third floors of the house, as well as the roof. Inside, they found an adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The units attempted to take the body out of the house but the fire conditions forced them to retreat and extinguish the fire from outside. The person’s identity has not yet been determined.

