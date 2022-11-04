HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County have reported a man died on Friday after his car crashed into the median at Staples Mill Road and flipped several times.

Shortly before 4:23 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to the scene of the reported crash at Staples Mill Road, just west of Hungary Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found one victim, now identified as 20-year-old Michael A. Ozik, of Henrico County. Police said the officers took Ozik to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Staples Mill Road was shut down at the intersection with Hungary Road for a period of time after the crash. As of 6:40 p.m., Staples Mill Road is back open.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Police said speed does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.