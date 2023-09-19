HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Hermitage High School student is dead and two others are in the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash in western Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive at around 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When they got there, the officers found three teenage boys, all three of which were taken to a local hospital. One of the boys died from his injuries in the hospital and the other two have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Hermitage High School in Henrico will have counselors and additional resources for students during school hours.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.