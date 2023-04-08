HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is being treated at VCU Health after a house fire in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Fire Department, units responded to a two-story single-family house near the 400 block of North Ivy Avenue in the Highland Springs area at around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.

When they got to the home, the responding crews found it involved in fire. The fire has since been extinguished and the Fire Marshal’s office is working to determine its cause and origin.

One person who was in the home at the time of the fire was taken to VCU Health for treatment. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.