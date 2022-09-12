HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating the scene of a suspected shooting in Glen Allen.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place for a reported “accident.”

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have also released photographs that feature a sedan crashed into a tree trunk. There is no further information at this time.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.