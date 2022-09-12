HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating the scene of a suspected shooting in Glen Allen.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place for a reported “accident.”
Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have also released photographs that feature a sedan crashed into a tree trunk. There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.