RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the border of Richmond and Henrico County left one man in the hospital.

Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Henrico County police were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Whitcomb Street. Richmond City police were called to the same location soon after.

Upon their arrival, police located an adult male with gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

(Photo: Sabrina Shutters, 8News)

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.