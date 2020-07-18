One injured, traffic lanes blocked off, after Staples Mill Road crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bad crash will shut down Staples Mill Road overnight.
That’s according to the Henrico County Police Department, who says a car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Dumbarton Road. Police have blocked off part of the road while they make repairs and detours that they say could last into Saturday morning.
According to police, the road currently blocked off include:
- Dumbarton Road is closed at Impala and Byrdhill Road – No traffic can approach Staples Mill beyond Byrdhill Road.
- Staples Mill eastbound is blocked at Northside.
- Staple Mill westbound to include traffic from Interstate-64 must make a left onto Dickens Road.
Police tell 8News one man suffered minor injuries.
